Senior Sailor of the Year program hosted at NAVSUP FLCJ HQ for first time

Photo By Tyler Grimes | Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville held its annual...... read more read more Photo By Tyler Grimes | Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville held its annual Command Holiday Party at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, December 4, 2024. Culinary Specialist Petty Officer 1st Class Tarell Barnes was also announced as the NAVSUP FLCJ Senior Sailor of the Year. (U.S. Navy photo by Tyler Grimes) see less | View Image Page

For the first time the Senior Sailor of the Year (SSOY) program was hosted at the Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville headquarters at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, December 2 to 4, 2024.



NAVSUP FLCJ Command Master Chief (CMC) Jason Dupre led the effort to shepherd the four Senior Sailor nominees through three days of professional development, leadership engagement, team building, and recognition events.



The intent was to mirror the SSOY board process that the type commands do each year with bringing in all the nominees from within their area of responsibility.



“The benefit of hosting the Senior Sailors is truly allowing the chiefs and first classes to get to know each other over several interactions throughout a few days,” CMC Dupre said. “This serves to not only make the board process less stressful for the candidates but also allow them to see how the Chief Petty Officer Mess interact with each other and the command’s leadership.”



On the first day, the group met with Capt. Matthew Bolls, NAVSUP FLCJ Commanding Officer, and Steve Holmes, NAVSUP FLCJ Executive Director, to learn about the command and then were given a tour of some of the NAVSUP FLCJ facilities at NAS Jacksonville.



Later that day, the nominees had lunch at the Oasis Galley at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, with a group of chief petty officers.



“The lunch period offered some great mentorship and frank discussion on what it is like to be in the CPO Mess as well as the expectations of being a senior enlisted,” CMC Dupre said.



Following lunch, the group headed over for an office call with the 4th Fleet Command Master Chief Kim Feroni where they learned about the role and the mission of the 4th Fleet to assist navies of partner nations and their senior enlisted.



The nominees also had the opportunity to go aboard the USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) and met with the ship’s leadership team. For some of the nominees it was the first time they had the chance to board a destroyer.



The second day began with the formal portion of the SSOY board. The board members reviewed written package and conducted nominee interviews.



The rest of day two consisted of team building activities with senior enlisted leaders and further discussions and dining with Capt. Bolls and Mr. Holmes.



For the final day, the four nominees came to the NAVSUP FLCJ holiday party where Capt. Bolls announced who was selected as the 2024 Senior Sailor of the Year. Culinary Specialist (CS) Petty Officer 1st Class Tarell Barnes was announced the winner.



“It was no surprise that the selection for FLCJ’s SSOY was CS1 Barnes,” CMC Dupre said. “He is an exceptionally mature and inspirational leader who genuinely cares for his Sailors. And as every Sailor knows, having a great CS team goes a long way in ensuring great ship morale.”



Barnes will go on to represent FLCJ at the NAVSUP-level SSOY board next spring.



"Being awarded Sailor of the Year signifies that my dedication and effort have been recognized, and it establishes a benchmark for my future leadership endeavors," CS1 Barnes said. "It serves as a testament to the countless hours of hard work, perseverance, and commitment I have invested in my role. This honor not only reflects my individual achievements but also highlights the support and camaraderie of my fellow sailors and mentors who have helped me along the way."



“Huge thank you to the Chief’s Mess, elevating standards, and overhauling our SSOY board process,” Capt. Bolls said. “Once again, NAVSUP FLCJ is innovating how we recognize our people for their excellent work and commitment to our mission. Congratulations to CS1 Barnes and the other nominees on raising the bar for your fellow Sailors this year and good luck to CS1 Barnes at the NAVSUP SSOY board!”