Official photo of Logistics Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Itzel Rosales. LS3 Rosales was selected as the Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Junior Sailor of the Year for 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Tyler Grimes)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 09:55
|Photo ID:
|8798689
|VIRIN:
|241127-N-DU371-1001
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Logistics Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Itzel Rosales Official photo [Image 4 of 4], by Tyler Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVSUP FLCJ announces Sailors of the Year for 2024
No keywords found.