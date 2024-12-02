Logistics Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Itzel Rosales Official photo

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2024

    Photo by Tyler Grimes 

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Official photo of Logistics Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Itzel Rosales. LS3 Rosales was selected as the Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Junior Sailor of the Year for 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Tyler Grimes)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 09:55
    Photo ID: 8798689
    VIRIN: 241127-N-DU371-1001
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
