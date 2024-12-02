USACE awards $4.87 million construction contract for USFS Visitor Center at Lake Isabella

Photo By Kenneth Wright | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District awarded a $4.87 million...... read more read more Photo By Kenneth Wright | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District awarded a $4.87 million construction contract December 10, 2024, to R2Build Co. of Laguna Hills for construction of a new U.S. Forest Service visitor center in Lake Isabella. Construction is expected to begin in early 2025, with completion in 2026. The approximately 1,500 square-foot building will be built at 6212 Lake Isabella Boulevard and will include a public area with a handicap accessible single restroom, an additional restroom, and office areas. (U.S. Army photo by Ken Wright) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District awarded a $4.87 million construction contract on Dec. 10 to R2Build Co. of Laguna Hills for construction of a new U.S. Forest Service visitor center in Lake Isabella.



Construction is expected to begin in early 2025, with completion in 2026. The approximately 1,500 square-foot building, located at 6212 Lake Isabella Boulevard, will include a public area with a handicap accessible single restroom, an additional restroom, and office areas.



A new parking lot will also be constructed with spaces for 18 personal vehicles, six recreational vehicles and two electric vehicle charging stations. The project also includes significant landscaping work, including planting, irrigation, and erosion control.



The former USFS visitor center was displaced by construction of the new emergency spillway as part of the Isabella Dam Safety Modification Project and a temporary visitor center is now co-located with the USFS Lake Isabella fire station.



Ownership and operation of the building will be transferred to the USFS once the project is completed.



To follow updates regarding this project, visit https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Isabella-Dam-Safety-Modification-Project/Visitor-Center/.