USACE awards $4.87 million construction contract for USFS Visitor Center at Lake Isabella

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District awarded a $4.87 million construction contract December 10, 2024, to R2Build Co. of Laguna Hills for construction of a new U.S. Forest Service visitor center in Lake Isabella. Construction is expected to begin in early 2025, with completion in 2026. The approximately 1,500 square-foot building will be built at 6212 Lake Isabella Boulevard and will include a public area with a handicap accessible single restroom, an additional restroom, and office areas. (U.S. Army photo by Ken Wright)