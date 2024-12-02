Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE awards $4.87 million construction contract for USFS Visitor Center at Lake Isabella

    LAKE ISABELLA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Wright 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District awarded a $4.87 million construction contract December 10, 2024, to R2Build Co. of Laguna Hills for construction of a new U.S. Forest Service visitor center in Lake Isabella. Construction is expected to begin in early 2025, with completion in 2026. The approximately 1,500 square-foot building will be built at 6212 Lake Isabella Boulevard and will include a public area with a handicap accessible single restroom, an additional restroom, and office areas. (U.S. Army photo by Ken Wright)

