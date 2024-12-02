The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District awarded a $4.87 million construction contract December 10, 2024, to R2Build Co. of Laguna Hills for construction of a new U.S. Forest Service visitor center in Lake Isabella. Construction is expected to begin in early 2025, with completion in 2026. The approximately 1,500 square-foot building will be built at 6212 Lake Isabella Boulevard and will include a public area with a handicap accessible single restroom, an additional restroom, and office areas. (U.S. Army photo by Ken Wright)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 19:10
|Photo ID:
|8797631
|VIRIN:
|240923-A-PZ859-1201
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|19.69 MB
|Location:
|LAKE ISABELLA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE awards $4.87 million construction contract for USFS Visitor Center at Lake Isabella, by Kenneth Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE awards $4.87 million construction contract for USFS Visitor Center at Lake Isabella
No keywords found.