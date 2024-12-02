U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visits servicemembers in Japan BROLL I

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 5th Composite Watercraft Company and U.S. Army Japan during an official visit to Yokohama North Dock, Japan, Dec. 10, 2024. Secretary Austin thanked Soldiers for their dedication, service, and sacrifice to the nation as well their contributions to the U.S.-Japan Alliance to a free and open Indo-Pacific region as part of his three-day visit to Japan. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Adaris Cole)