    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visits servicemembers in Japan BROLL I

    YOKOHAMA, JAPAN

    12.10.2024

    Video by Cpl. Adaris Cole 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 5th Composite Watercraft Company and U.S. Army Japan during an official visit to Yokohama North Dock, Japan, Dec. 10, 2024. Secretary Austin thanked Soldiers for their dedication, service, and sacrifice to the nation as well their contributions to the U.S.-Japan Alliance to a free and open Indo-Pacific region as part of his three-day visit to Japan. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Adaris Cole)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 05:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946208
    VIRIN: 241210-A-WY430-5427
    Filename: DOD_110724911
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: YOKOHAMA, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visits servicemembers in Japan BROLL I, by CPL Adaris Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    USARJ
    Yokohama North Dock
    YamaSakura
    Secretary of Defense (SECDEF)

