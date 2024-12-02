U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 5th Composite Watercraft Company and U.S. Army Japan during an official visit to Yokohama North Dock, Japan, Dec. 10, 2024. Secretary Austin thanked Soldiers for their dedication, service, and sacrifice to the nation as well their contributions to the U.S.-Japan Alliance to a free and open Indo-Pacific region as part of his three-day visit to Japan. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Adaris Cole)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 05:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946208
|VIRIN:
|241210-A-WY430-5427
|Filename:
|DOD_110724911
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|YOKOHAMA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visits servicemembers in Japan BROLL I, by CPL Adaris Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
