Through service an Airman finds his path to leadership

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Pace, contracting officer representative, 611th Air Support Squadron, shares why he serves in the military during an interview at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 23, 2024. Pace supports the Pacific Air Forces Regional Support Center (PRSC) as a contracting officer representative with the 611th ASUS where he evaluates contractor performance and conducts inspections at radar sites across Alaska and the Pacific.

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska --U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Pace, contracting officer representative, 611th Air Support Squadron, has found a path of his own toward leadership through service and dedication within the U.S. Air Force.



Pace grew up in Lakewood, Wash., where he joined the U.S. Air Force with the idea of becoming a mechanic.



“I knew I wanted to be a mechanic and wasn’t sure what options would be available,” said Pace. “After talking with the Air Force Recruiter joining the military seemed like the right fit and 12 years later here I am, reviewing contract performance in maintenance areas to ensure mission success.”



He enlisted as an aerospace ground equipment (AGE) technician trained to run periodic tests ensuring equipment on and off the flight line is in working order and to perform maintenance on equipment when required.



Though originally assigned to the 3rd Maintenance Squadron when he arrived at JBER Pace now supports the Pacific Air Forces Regional Support Center (PRSC) as a contracting officer representative overseeing AGE with the 611th ASUS. As a contracting officer he evaluates contractor performance and conducts inspections at radar sites across Alaska and the Pacific.



The 611th ASUS manages PRSC operations and maintenance contracts that includes remote long range radar sites and radio relay stations spanning from the Arctic Ocean in Alaska to remote islands throughout the Pacific.

“What I like about my job is how I get to perform a whole new role than what I’m typically accustomed to,” Pace said. “I get to take my expertise and apply it to contract language and contract execution and teach my peers what equipment maintenance is about and how it impacts the region.”



With the relationships and skills he’s gained from his experience as an AGE technician Pace helped solve an equipment shortage for a geographically separated unit within the 611th ASUS.



“The challenges that I’ve had in this unit has given me new ways of think when coming across problems,” said Pace.



Pace demonstrates his leadership and dedication to the Airmen he serves side-by-side with as the temporary First Sergeant for the Eleventh Air Force where he directly supports Airmen and their families.



“I’m proud of my time filling in for the First Sergeant,” Pace said. “I look forward to using that experience to help individuals through their inner turmoil or problems that they may face.”



Pace continues to use his leadership skills to support the mission and the Airmen around him.



“I serve to give back to the airmen that came after me, so they can have the same opportunities I had,” said Pace.



Pace aims to be a first sergeant, stepping into more leading roles, growing as an Airman, and becoming a better warrior through his service.