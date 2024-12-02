Through service an Airman finds his path to leadership

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Pace, contracting officer representative, 611th Air Support Squadron, shares why he serves in the military during an interview at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 23, 2024. Pace supports the Pacific Air Forces Regional Support Center (PRSC) as a contracting officer representative with the 611th ASUS where he evaluates contractor performance and conducts inspections at radar sites across Alaska and the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Quatasia Carter)
