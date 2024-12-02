Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Through service an Airman finds his path to leadership

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Quatasia Carter 

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Pace, contracting officer representative, 611th Air Support Squadron, shares why he serves in the military during an interview at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 23, 2024. Pace supports the Pacific Air Forces Regional Support Center (PRSC) as a contracting officer representative with the 611th ASUS where he evaluates contractor performance and conducts inspections at radar sites across Alaska and the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Quatasia Carter)

    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    PACAF
    why we serve
    Why I Serve
    ALCOM
    PRSC
    611th Air Support Squadron

