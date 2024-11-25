USACE emergency response missions, different but the same

Photo By Nakeir Nobles | Public affairs specialist Dan Collins from USACE's Los Angeles District is supporting...... read more read more Photo By Nakeir Nobles | Public affairs specialist Dan Collins from USACE's Los Angeles District is supporting Hurricane Helene response efforts in Georgia. Collins who has supported the Border Wall mission, Hawai'i Wildfires and Hurricane Helene, says the missions are different but have similarities. Here Collins is setting up his equipment to record a holiday greeting from staff who are also deployed to support the hurricane response mission. see less | View Image Page

When a disaster happens, one can usually count on seeing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) on the scene, assisting residents to get back to normalcy as quickly and safely as possible. From supporting relief efforts after the 9/11 terrorist attacks to supporting the current Hurricane Helene mission in the agency’s Savannah District, USACE’s role in a disaster remains consistent as it adapts to ever-changing demands of each mission.



Emergency responses are the same but different.



Public affairs specialist Dan Collins from USACE’s Los Angeles District has been with USACE nearly 10 years, understands the similarities and differences of missions as he has supported the Border Wall construction, the Hawai’i Wildfires and currently the Hurricane Helene debris removal mission in Savannah District.



Collins says although each mission is different, they have similarities.



Collins explains, “For most of us who volunteer to deploy, we do so with one main purpose in mind—we want to help. We want to leave the mission better than we came,” he said.



In the missions Collins has supported, there always seems to be someone experiencing it for the first time.



“It’s rewarding to see someone apply their knowledge in a real-world disaster situation. They can apply their skills as well as gain new, valuable experiences to carry with them throughout their career,” he said.



Each mission allows team members to share experiences and learn from each other. Collins’ specialty is videography, and he likes to share his knowledge with other PAOs. Just as he shares knowledge, he gains insights from them in other areas of public affairs. “It’s a win-win,” Collins said. “I teach them, they teach me, and we are better prepared for the next mission.”



Other similarities Collins cites is the potential to develop lasting friendships, whether it’s with your teammates or the residents from the communities you serve. Deployments, Collins said, are somewhat like a family gathering.



“You often run into someone you may have met on a previous mission. It’s like a family gathering.” In Savannah District’s EOC he says, “There are several people here who know each other from past missions.”



In contrast, comparing the border wall mission with the current debris removal mission, Collins said a major difference is the environment. The border wall mission was all desert. You could easily drive miles and not see anything but tumbleweeds and dust. The convenience of a gas station was nearly nonexistent.



“You had to be prepared because the wall ran from Texas to San Diego,” and if you ran out of gas, Collins said, “that was not good.” Here in Savannah, gas stations are nearly everywhere you look.



When you are supporting a mission in a public affairs role, many assume the only thing you do is take photos, write stories, and produce videos. Those things comprise a lot of what PAOs do, but that’s not all.



Sometimes on deployment, you come across someone who needs a listening ear. While at the border wall, Collins said there were patrols on post who see a lot of desert and not many people. And when they see another human, they want to talk. “And I would listen,” he said.



On this current mission there are new quality assurance specialists (QAs) attending in-processing sessions and sometimes things can get hectic.

During these sessions, a lot of questions are being asked and the participants may need assistance with administrative tasks. While I initially attend the in-processings to gather content, I often find myself stepping in to help. I will assist the incoming QAs with completing various forms, which not only supports them but also frees up the presenters to address other needs.



In both similarities and differences, mission success relies on adaptability and the commitment to help and make a difference.



“For all their differences, every deployment brings opportunities to learn, grow, and connect,” Collins said. “No matter where we go or what the situation is, we’re united by our dedication to helping others.”



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is working in partnership with the local, state, and federal response to the Hurricane Helene.