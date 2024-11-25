USACE emergency response missions, different but the same

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Public affairs specialist Dan Collins from USACE's Los Angeles District is supporting Hurricane Helene response efforts in Georgia. Collins who has supported the Border Wall mission, Hawai'i Wildfires and Hurricane Helene, says the missions are different but have similarities. Here Collins is assisting a quality assurance (QA) specialist navigate to complete the necessary administrative tasks before being assigned a service area.