Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE emergency response missions, different but the same [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USACE emergency response missions, different but the same

    UNITED STATES

    11.09.2024

    Photo by Nakeir Nobles 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    Public affairs specialist Dan Collins from USACE's Los Angeles District is supporting Hurricane Helene response efforts in Georgia. Collins who has supported the Border Wall mission, Hawai'i Wildfires and Hurricane Helene, says the missions are different but have similarities. Here Collins is assisting a quality assurance (QA) specialist navigate to complete the necessary administrative tasks before being assigned a service area.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.28.2024 11:05
    Photo ID: 8776294
    VIRIN: 241109-A-YY505-1820
    Resolution: 3773x4547
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE emergency response missions, different but the same [Image 3 of 3], by Nakeir Nobles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE emergency response missions, different but the same
    USACE emergency response missions, different but the same
    USACE emergency response missions, different but the same

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USACE Emergency response missions, different but the same

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Los Angeles District
    Savannah District
    South Atlantic Division
    Helene24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download