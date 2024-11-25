USACE emergency response missions, different but the same

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Public affairs specialist Dan Collins from USACE's Los Angeles District is supporting Hurricane Helene response efforts in Georgia. Collins who has supported the Border Wall mission, Hawai'i Wildfires and Hurricane Helene, says the missions are different but have similarities. Here Collins is setting up his equipment to record a holiday greeting from staff who are also deployed to support the hurricane response mission.