Public affairs specialist Dan Collins from USACE's Los Angeles District is supporting Hurricane Helene response efforts in Georgia. Collins who has supported the Border Wall mission, Hawai'i Wildfires and Hurricane Helene, says the missions are different but have similarities. Here Collins is setting up his equipment to record a holiday greeting from staff who are also deployed to support the hurricane response mission.
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2024 11:05
|Photo ID:
|8776295
|VIRIN:
|241123-A-YY505-1005
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|8.27 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE emergency response missions, different but the same [Image 3 of 3], by Nakeir Nobles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE Emergency response missions, different but the same
