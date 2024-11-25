KFOR RC-E Donates Sports Equipment to Kosovo NGO

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to Regional Command East of the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission participated in a sports equipment donation to the Football Sokol NGO in Gracanica, Kosovo, Nov. 23, 2024. Donated items included soccer balls, stationary bikes, jerseys, cones, and other equipment to help with for soccer training.



Those in attendance at the event included KFOR RC-E Deputy Commander US Army Lt. Col. Evan Hessel, members of the Slovenian Liaison Monitoring Team, soldiers of the US Civil-Military Cooperation team, and the director of sports in Gracanica, Mr. Dusan Cvejic. These efforts are part of KFOR's daily mission to support all communities living in Kosovo.