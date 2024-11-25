Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR RC-E Donates Sports Equipment to Kosovo NGO [Image 7 of 7]

    KFOR RC-E Donates Sports Equipment to Kosovo NGO

    KOSOVO

    11.23.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Grace Wajler 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to Regional Command East of the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission participated in a sports equipment donation to the Football Sokol NGO in Gracanica, Kosovo, Nov. 23, 2024. Donated items included soccer balls, stationary bikes, jerseys, cones, and other equipment to help with for soccer training.

    Those in attendance at the event included KFOR RC-E Deputy Commander US Army Lt. Col. Evan Hessel, members of the Slovenian Liaison Monitoring Team, soldiers of the US Civil-Military Cooperation team, and the director of sports in Gracanica, Mr. Dusan Cvejic. These efforts are part of KFOR's daily mission to support all communities living in Kosovo.

    Date Taken: 11.23.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 16:00
    Photo ID: 8775710
    VIRIN: 241123-A-DX231-1566
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 23.82 MB
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR RC-E Donates Sports Equipment to Kosovo NGO [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Grace Wajler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KFOR
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO

