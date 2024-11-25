First Official Large-scale Support Mission for NYNG’s 1st Field Feeding Company

Photo By Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn | New York Army National Guard Sgt. Bethany Christman with the 1501st Quartermaster...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn | New York Army National Guard Sgt. Bethany Christman with the 1501st Quartermaster Company (Field Feeding), 369th Sustainment Brigade, presented a cake and a batch of cupcakes to celebrate the end of a successful mission during the 42nd Infantry Division’s command post exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Nov. 24, 2024. The cake was a two-tiered French Vanilla cake with American buttercream and apricot filling. Also seen are vanilla cupcakes with cinnamon buttercream and poached pears. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Rivkah Weissberger) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Outstanding is a familiar term for Soldiers who exceed the standard but ‘Delicious’ is uniquely meaningful to the food service specialists of the New York Army National Guard’s first field feeding company.



With the success of their first official large-scale support mission, the reviews are in.



“Well done! The food was delicious,” said Maj. Christine Atwell, a signal and communications staff officer with the 369th Division Sustainment Brigade.



Other reviews from Soldiers assigned to the 42nd Infantry Division included the baked macaroni and cheese being “no joke” and about how the entire experience was “outstanding”.



With the civilian experience of Spc. Davante Smith, an executive chef, who led the production of the celebrated baked macaroni and cheese; customs, courtesies, food storage and safety classes taught by Spc. Rian Buzzard and Sgt. Bethany Christman; and the leadership-by-example of Staff Sgt. Jodian Beckford with a high standard for excellence; just to name a few, these reviews were well earned through deliberate preparation and hard work.



The 1501st Quartermaster Company (Field Feeding) second detachment supported the 42nd Infantry Division’s command post exercise in which they fed an average of 823 Soldiers, two meals per day, for seven straight days – the most demanding and high visibility mission since the unit’s activation in January – with some mealtimes topping over 1000 Soldiers at a time.



Led by 2nd Lt. Rivkah Weissberger, the 1501st’s Det. 2 supported the critical second phase for the division at Fort Indiantown Gap in Pennsylvania, from November 12-26, 2024, in preparation for the upcoming Warfighter exercise.



“There was doubt that we could successfully accomplish the mission,” Weissberger began.



The company has existed for less than a year with a traditional company force structure but modular capabilities. Since its formation, the company has brought together Soldiers from different units across the state of New York and achieved success after success.



According to the Army, the field feeding company concept is intended to create an expeditionary force posture for the military culinary specialist community, modernizing this often-overlooked Army capability.



“However,” Weissberger continued, “from the first to the last meal it was obvious that the soldiers were ready and capable to succeed.”



The FFC concept allows higher headquarters commands to order customizable subsistence packages, to dramatically improve sustainment force structure.



Lt. Col. David Myones, the 369th Special Troops Battalion commander said, “The 1501st’s accomplishments in less than a year - being able to come together, train, prepare and execute field feeding operations within that timeline – have been fantastic.”



“It’s incredible that they didn’t exist a year ago and now after cooking for about 1400 soldiers they have exceeded all expectations,” Myones said. “Soldiers from multiple states have all shared positive reviews and it is a testament to the leadership and the Soldiers of the 1501st with whom I’m greatly impressed.”



According to Weissberger, prior to joining the company, many Soldiers expressed that they felt there were limitations to career achievements and opportunities while attached to other companies.



“Soldiers expressed their doubts on how successful they could be and whether they had experience and training to take on a large exercise,” she said. “My impression was that they were dedicated to their culinary skills and craft and dedicated to customer service.”



With every success they continuously prove why they deserve the opportunity to grow in their careers as culinarians.



“At each meal there was an item that stood out. The freshness and flavor of the food was noticeable and sustained throughout each meal, and the quality and care the soldiers put into presenting the best product was recognizable,” said Weissberger.



Capt. Jowayne Meadows, commander of the 1501st, said that the Soldiers provided feeding support to the highest of Army standards in addition to enhancing meals to boost Soldier morale without sacrificing the nutritional value.



This enhancement was evident in the artistic displays, which showed the creativity that these subject matter experts demonstrated, earning more than half of the 47 Soldiers awards and recognition from company to division level, with challenge coins all the way up to an Army Commendation Medal.



“The Soldiers’ devotion to service and culinary arts shined through and enabled mission success,” said Weissberger. “It proved the concept of the 1501st, set a tone, and expectations for future missions.”