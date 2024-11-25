New York Army National Guard Sgt. Bethany Christman with the 1501st Quartermaster Company (Field Feeding), 369th Sustainment Brigade, cuts a cake she designed with the brigade’s logo insignia, to celebrate the end of a successful mission during the 42nd Infantry Division’s command post exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Nov. 24, 2024. The cake was a two-tiered French Vanilla cake with American buttercream and apricot filling. Also seen are vanilla cupcakes with cinnamon buttercream and poached pears. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Rivkah Weissberger)
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 18:25
|Photo ID:
|8775904
|VIRIN:
|241124-A-RV314-6564
|Resolution:
|1503x2004
|Size:
|613.68 KB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First Official Large-scale Support Mission for NYNG’s 1st Field Feeding Company [Image 21 of 21], by SSG Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
First Official Large-scale Support Mission for NYNG’s 1st Field Feeding Company
