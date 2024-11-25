Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Official Large-scale Support Mission for NYNG’s 1st Field Feeding Company [Image 21 of 21]

    First Official Large-scale Support Mission for NYNG’s 1st Field Feeding Company

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn 

    369th Sustainment Brigade

    New York Army National Guard Sgt. Bethany Christman with the 1501st Quartermaster Company (Field Feeding), 369th Sustainment Brigade, cuts a cake she designed with the brigade’s logo insignia, to celebrate the end of a successful mission during the 42nd Infantry Division’s command post exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Nov. 24, 2024. The cake was a two-tiered French Vanilla cake with American buttercream and apricot filling. Also seen are vanilla cupcakes with cinnamon buttercream and poached pears. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Rivkah Weissberger)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 18:25
    Photo ID: 8775904
    VIRIN: 241124-A-RV314-6564
    Resolution: 1503x2004
    Size: 613.68 KB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    First Official Large-scale Support Mission for NYNG&rsquo;s 1st Field Feeding Company

    CPX
    Harlem Hellfighters
    NYNG
    Field Feeding
    369SB
    1501FFC

