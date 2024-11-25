NCNG rides the Polar Express

SALISBURY, N.C. – The sun was shining, and the air was crisp; the smell of smoke lingered from s’more fire pits, the parking lot filled, warm glows from the lights beamed as Christmas inflatables rose in the sky, and you could hear the laughter and pitter-patter of little feet as the excitement of boarding the Polar Express came near: this embodied the atmosphere at the North Carolina Transportation Museum in Salisbury, North Carolina, on Nov. 17, 2024.



The North Carolina National Guard Child and Youth Program (NCNG C&YP) partnered with the Tarheel Minuteman Foundation and invited Army and Air families from the NCNG to this event in honor of Month of the Military Family.



The NCNG C&YP supports the emotional, social, and academic needs of NCNG families throughout the year with events, youth camps, teen retreats, and much more. Their programs are geared towards providing relief for families, and that relief typically comes in the form of activities for the kids.



“Month of the Military Family has been in November for several years now,” said Kristi Wilson, lead child and youth program coordinator. “We just have not had the opportunity to be more inclusive of the parents because our federal funding is focused more on the children and not the families. This year, I presented this event to the Tarheel Minuteman Foundation, and they gave us a grant to purchase the Polar Express tickets for entire families.”



With the usual NCNG C&YP events, parents drop their kids off for the allotted time, which, in most cases, is a welcomed break. However, the parents were in for a treat as they were able to make lasting memories with their families.



“I loved seeing the magic of Christmas,” said U.S. Army 1st Lt. Caroline Gotay-Nunez, 113th Sustainment Brigade Headquarters, Headquarters Company strength manager. “Not only for the kids but for the adults as well. The National Guard Family Program (NCNG C&YP) gave us a great opportunity and experience.”



Gotay-Nunez was not alone in her thoughts.



“This was a great way to start the holiday season,” said Emily Quell, spouse to U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Shaun Quell, 145th Comptroller Flight accounting liaison. “We learned a little history about North Carolina transportation, from locomotives to planes, and this was a great way to meet new friends and create new memories with our family.”



One thing Gotay-Nunez and Quell both mentioned was the affordability of attending such an event outside of NCNG C&YP providing the opportunity. Just the train ride alone saved a family of three upwards of $150, not to mention the families walked away with swag bags.



“In addition to the Tarheel Minuteman Foundation providing the grant for access to the NC Transportation Museum for educational fun and the Polar Express experience, we provided lunch boxes and swag bags to all the families. Each swag bag contained a Polar Express book, donated from United Through Reading,”, said Wilson.



This event is an example of how help from commanders, family assistance centers, volunteers, and Family Program special staff is pertinent for the NCNG C&YP to provide the social, emotional, and academic needs of NCNG families, as their mission statement declares.



Today seems like just a brief moment in time, but the seeds this program plants grow in ways one may not have imagined.



“I started this program when I was nine,” said Desmond Williams, child and youth program coordinator. “I am 23 (years old) and have been in this position for a year and a half. After graduating college, I came to the youth program for assistance with my resume, when I ran into Kristi and she asked me to apply for this job,” Williams continued. “I said yes, I loved it as a kid, and I would love to be a part of it as an adult.”



Desmond is proof that what may have started as a pastime can become a lifelong benefit when a family joins the North Carolina National Guard Child and Youth Program.

