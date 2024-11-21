NH Jacksonville passes MTN inspection with high marks

Photo By Julie Lucas | HM2 Edward Velez instructs HM2 Samantha Montoya during a Basic Lifesaving test at...... read more read more Photo By Julie Lucas | HM2 Edward Velez instructs HM2 Samantha Montoya during a Basic Lifesaving test at Naval Hospital Jacksonville's Staff Education and Training (SEAT). SEAT recently passed its Military Training Network affiliated life support programs inspection with top marks. see less | View Image Page

An inspection of Military Training Network (MTN) affiliated life support programs was conducted Nov. 21 at Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville the results were “outstanding” according to the inspectors. The inspection is conducted biennially.

“Normally these inspections can take up to eight hours, but the inspectors stated we were so organized and detailed, it took less than one hour to complete,” said Lt. Cmdr. Brad Scoggins, department head of Staff Education and Training (SEAT) at NH Jacksonville.

The MTN oversees CPR/AED, Basic Lifesaving, Advanced Lifesaving and Pediatric Advanced Life Support courses and that they adhere to American Red Cross and MTN standards. According to Scoggins, NH Jacksonville SEAT has established memorandums of understanding with all training sites, which MTN is adopting as the standard. The inspectors’ reaction to hearing about the 21 affiliated commands supported by NH Jacksonville was one of bewilderment.

“The number of commands we support was simply unheard of by the inspectors and that further propels our reputation of excellence,” said Scoggins. “The success behind our programs are the people running them – Phonthip Eadens, HM2 Edward Velez and HM3 Manual Velasquez. Their contributions are what helped us uphold Capt. Craig Malloy’s philosophy to set the standard, be the standard!”

On the average, SEAT trains more than 500 personnel per quarter, constantly adding additional instructors and courses. Some courses are held outside of the military training facility.

“Our investment in training can be seen through the number of personnel receiving training each and every day. It is an integral part of our daily duties to provide high-quality care in all settings,” said Cmdr. Larry Middleton, director of Administration.