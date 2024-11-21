Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Julie Lucas 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    HM2 Edward Velez instructs HM2 Samantha Montoya during a Basic Lifesaving test at Naval Hospital Jacksonville's Staff Education and Training (SEAT). SEAT recently passed its Military Training Network affiliated life support programs inspection with top marks.

    This work, NH Jacksonville passes MTN inspection with high marks, by Julie Lucas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

