HM2 Edward Velez instructs HM2 Samantha Montoya during a Basic Lifesaving test at Naval Hospital Jacksonville's Staff Education and Training (SEAT). SEAT recently passed its Military Training Network affiliated life support programs inspection with top marks.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 16:21
|Photo ID:
|8768514
|VIRIN:
|240813-N-ME175-1003
|Resolution:
|1998x2664
|Size:
|712.79 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NH Jacksonville passes MTN inspection with high marks, by Julie Lucas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NH Jacksonville passes MTN inspection with high marks
No keywords found.