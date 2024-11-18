Access to PX, BX Improved for Disabled Veterans, Certain Caregivers

Courtesy Photo | In working with the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Defense is...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | In working with the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Defense is improving installation access for Veterans and caregivers, making it easier for them to use their hard-earned benefit with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – In working with the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Defense is improving installation access for Veterans and caregivers, making it easier for them to use their hard-earned benefit with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service.



In 2020, 4.1 million Veterans with service-connected disabilities and certain caregivers were authorized to shop tax-free in person at PXs and BXs. Now, these heroes will have easier access to the exclusive savings the Exchange provides:



• Eligibility will be electronically verified during the installation access process.

• Eligible Veterans who do not have a VA-issued Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC), as well as eligible caregivers, can enroll for installation access at the visitor center using their REAL ID Act-compliant driver’s license or identification card.

• Veterans without a VHIC, as well as eligible caregivers, no longer need to present a VA-issued caregiver patronage letter, VA-issued service-connected disability letter or VA Health Eligibility Center Form H623A to enroll for installation access.

• Once a VHIC or REAL ID is enrolled for recurring installation access, the eligible patron can go directly to the installation gate and present the same VHIC or REAL ID for entry.

o Enrollment is typically valid for one to three years, or one year after the last visit to the installation.



Additional information can be found on Military OneSource’s fact sheet.



Visitors are required to visit each installation’s visitor center to register for access. Shoppers are encouraged to confirm installation visitor requirements in advance.



“The Exchange applauds the partnership between the Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs to make it easier for our Nation’s disabled Veterans and caregivers to access their hard-earned Exchange benefit,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, an Army Veteran. “It matters where you shop. Team Exchange looks forward to serving those who served with tax-free shopping and military-exclusive pricing that can only be found at their Exchange.”