    Access to PX, BX Improved for Disabled Veterans, Certain Caregivers

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    In working with the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Defense is improving installation access for Veterans and caregivers, making it easier for them to use their hard-earned benefit with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service.

