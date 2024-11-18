CNMI, military leaders gather for Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan

SAIPAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands – Military officials, local government, and federal agencies met in Garapan, Saipan, to share information and discuss ongoing and future Department of Defense (DoD) projects across the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), Nov. 20-21.



CNMI Gov. Arnold I. Palacios welcomed military leaders including Navy Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia (JTF-M); Mobilization Assistant to the Commander, Indo-Pacific Command Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher K. Faurot; and Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, commander, Joint Region Marianas (JRM) for the meeting and subsequent working groups.



Other key leaders in attendance included President of the Senate of the Northern Mariana Islands Edith DeLeon Guerrero, Special Assistant to the CNMI Governor Ed Camacho, Tinian Mayor Edwin P. Aldan, and Tinian Sens. Jude U. Hofschneider and Francisco Q. Cruz.



“Today’s meeting was important because it was very robust and productive discussion on where we are at with CJMT (CNMI Joint Military Training) projects and additional activities on the island of Tinian as well as future plans for Saipan and Rota,” Palacios said.



Ensuring the CNMI and DoD work together with open and continuous dialogue is key to mission accomplishment.



“It's a very mutually beneficial relationship … a relationship that needs to be fostered,” Palacios said. “Both parties have their interests and we come together to ensure that both parties meet their goals effectively and build a foundation for long-term growth and partnership.”



During the meeting, military leaders provided updates on construction projects, upcoming military training events, and opportunities for partnership.



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas (NAVFACMAR) provided feedback from Industry Days held in Tinian and Saipan in September, events that gave local businesses insight into hiring and contract processes. In addition, NAVFACMAR noted construction is around 50 percent complete on the Tinian Divert Airfield Project. Separately, Pacific Air Forces provided an update on Tinian’s North Field where vegetation removal is around 90 percent complete. The work is part of the adaptive rehabilitation project currently underway to restore the historic site.



The Innovative Readiness Training team shared outcomes from its exercise that provided $2.1M worth of full-spectrum medical services to residents of the CNMI at no cost to the patients. The exercise provided hands-on training experience to promote mission readiness of service members.



“Collaboration and open communication are critical to our shared success,” Huffman said. “These meetings ensure we are on the right track with the multiple projects currently taking place in the CNMI and those planned for the future while respecting the people, the environment, and the rich culture of this island territory.”



The CNMI Stakeholders Meeting was established to foster collaboration among the DoD, local government, and federal agencies to share information, discuss, and provide recommendations for military activities and opportunities in the CNMI. It is held quarterly with the next meeting slated for spring 2025.



Joint Task Force-Micronesia’s mission is to synchronize operations and activities across all domains, enabling a robust warfighting posture while enhancing partner nation capacity. Dedicated to promoting regional stability, it performs Homeland Defense, Defense Support to Civil Authorities, and Foreign Humanitarian Assistance through a whole of government approach within its assigned joint operations area.



Joint Region Marianas' mission is to provide executive level installation management support to all DoD components and tenants through assigned regional installations on Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands in support of training in the Marianas; to act as the interface between the Navy and the civilian community; to ensure compliance with all environmental laws and regulations, safety procedures, and equal opportunity policy; and perform other functions and tasks as may be assigned.



For more information about JTF-M, visit https://www.pacom.mil/JTF-Micronesia/

For more information about JRM, visit https://jrm.cnic.navy.mil/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.21.2024 Date Posted: 11.21.2024 08:36 Story ID: 485817 Location: GARAPAN, SAIPAN, US Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNMI, military leaders gather for Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan, by LCDR Michelle Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.