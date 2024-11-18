CNMI, military leaders gather for Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAIPAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (Nov. 20, 2024) — Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) Gov. Arnold L. Palacios speaks with Department of Defense officials, local government, and federal agencies during the CNMI Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan, Nov. 20. The quarterly meeting’s aim is to share information and discuss ongoing and future DoD projects. (Courtesy photo by CNMI Office of the Governor)