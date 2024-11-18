SAIPAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (Nov. 20, 2024) — Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) Gov. Arnold L. Palacios speaks with Department of Defense officials, local government, and federal agencies during the CNMI Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan, Nov. 20. The quarterly meeting’s aim is to share information and discuss ongoing and future DoD projects. (Courtesy photo by CNMI Office of the Governor)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 08:31
|Photo ID:
|8765142
|VIRIN:
|241120-N-OU681-9096
|Resolution:
|2048x1153
|Size:
|739.93 KB
|Location:
|GARAPAN, SAIPAN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNMI, military leaders gather for Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan [Image 4 of 4], by LCDR Michelle Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CNMI, military leaders gather for Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan
No keywords found.