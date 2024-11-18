Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNMI, military leaders gather for Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan [Image 2 of 4]

    CNMI, military leaders gather for Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan

    GARAPAN, SAIPAN, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Michelle Tucker 

    Joint Task Force - Micronesia

    SAIPAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (Nov. 20, 2024) — Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) Gov. Arnold L. Palacios speaks with Department of Defense officials, local government, and federal agencies during the CNMI Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan, Nov. 20. The quarterly meeting’s aim is to share information and discuss ongoing and future DoD projects. (Courtesy photo by CNMI Office of the Governor)

