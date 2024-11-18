Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNMI, military leaders gather for Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan [Image 3 of 4]

    CNMI, military leaders gather for Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan

    GARAPAN, SAIPAN, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Michelle Tucker 

    Joint Task Force - Micronesia

    SAIPAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (Nov. 20, 2024) — Department of Defense officials, local government, and federal agencies meet for the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI) Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan, Nov. 20. The quarterly meeting’s aim is to share information and discuss ongoing and future DoD projects. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Tucker)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 08:29
    Photo ID: 8765143
    VIRIN: 241120-N-OU681-2223
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: GARAPAN, SAIPAN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    CNMI, military leaders gather for Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan

