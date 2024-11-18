CNMI, military leaders gather for Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAIPAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (Nov. 20, 2024) — Department of Defense officials, local government, and federal agencies meet for the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI) Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan, Nov. 20. The quarterly meeting’s aim is to share information and discuss ongoing and future DoD projects. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Tucker)