PWD Souda Bay’s Lt. Katy Pekala Triumphs in Athens: Smashing Personal Records at Historic Marathon

The Director, Facilities Engineering & Acquisition Division (FEAD) Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT), Public Works Department (PWD) Souda Bay, Greece, achieved a remarkable personal victory at the 41st Athens Authentic Marathon, held Nov. 10, 2024, in Athens, Greece.



Lt. Katy Pekala, a Midland, Mich., native, conquered the challenging 26-mile race in an impressive 3 hours, 28 minutes, and 01 second—far surpassing her personal goal of four hours.



Her exceptional performance placed her in the top 9% of runners overall and the top 3% of female participants, securing the #1,502 spot out of 17,039 competitors and #102 out of 3,720 women.



“It was an incredible experience, especially completely surpassing the goal I had in mind,” Pekala said. “I always knew the Athens Marathon was the original one, so I knew when I got stationed in Greece, it was a bucket list item to train for and compete in as it is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”



The Athens Marathon retraces the historic route run by a Greek messenger following the Battle of Marathon in 490 B.C. The 26.2-mile course begins at the Marathonas Municipal Stadium and concludes at the iconic Panathenaic Stadium, offering runners a unique connection to history.



“The entire 26 miles from Marathon to Athens is lined with people cheering you on, reaching for high fives and trying to pass out olive branches to you,” Pekala said. “Ending at the Olympic Stadium in Athens just feels like the peak of it all as the seats are packed with thousands of people screaming and clapping. In hundreds of races I've run prior, nothing will ever compare to this one.”



Pekala’s passion for running began in her teenage years, participating in middle school 5Ks and running varsity cross country in high school. Over the years, she has progressed to longer distances, including 10-milers, half marathons, and full marathon events.



“I am one of those people that definitely gets the runner's high of being out in the fresh air, headphones in, enjoying the world around me as I go,” she said. “This race was rewarding because my five months of training led me to beating my goal by over 30 minutes.”



Marathon races are held worldwide, but the Athens Marathon’s unique ambiance left a lasting impression on Pekala.



“At the first mile, a kid gave me an olive branch that I tucked in my bandana and carried with me the entire rest of the way,” she said. “It was honestly a peak moment in my life hands down.”



About Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central

