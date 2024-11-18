Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PWD Souda Bay’s Lt. Katy Pekala Triumphs in Athens: Smashing Personal Records at Historic Marathon [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    PWD Souda Bay’s Lt. Katy Pekala Triumphs in Athens: Smashing Personal Records at Historic Marathon

    ATHENS, GREECE

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Anthony Cage 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    Lt. Katy Pekala, director, Facilities Engineering & Acquisition Division Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT), Public Works Department Souda Bay, Greece, nears the finish line in Panathenaic Olympic Stadium during the 41st Athens Authentic Marathon Nov. 10, 2024 in Athens, Greece. A kid gave Pekala the olive branch at the first mile mille of the race and she carried it in her bandana to the end of the race. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command delivering life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to fleet and Marine Corps priorities. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. NAVFAC EURAFCENT serves as the engineering link between the shore and the Fleet in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 05:24
    Photo ID: 8765005
    VIRIN: 241119-N-N2115-1004
    Resolution: 576x1103
    Size: 83.94 KB
    Location: ATHENS, GR
    Hometown: MIDLAND, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PWD Souda Bay’s Lt. Katy Pekala Triumphs in Athens: Smashing Personal Records at Historic Marathon [Image 4 of 4], by Anthony Cage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PWD Souda Bay’s Lt. Katy Pekala Triumphs in Athens: Smashing Personal Records at Historic Marathon
    PWD Souda Bay’s Lt. Katy Pekala Triumphs in Athens: Smashing Personal Records at Historic Marathon
    PWD Souda Bay’s Lt. Katy Pekala Triumphs in Athens: Smashing Personal Records at Historic Marathon
    PWD Souda Bay’s Lt. Katy Pekala Triumphs in Athens: Smashing Personal Records at Historic Marathon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    PWD Souda Bay&rsquo;s Lt. Katy Pekala Triumphs in Athens: Smashing Personal Records at Historic Marathon

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Athens Marathon 2024
    Souda Bay Runners
    Marathon History
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Excellence
    Running Goals
    AthensAuthentic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download