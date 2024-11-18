PWD Souda Bay’s Lt. Katy Pekala Triumphs in Athens: Smashing Personal Records at Historic Marathon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Katy Pekala, director, Facilities Engineering & Acquisition Division Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT), Public Works Department Souda Bay, Greece, holds her medal and olive branch after completing in the 41st Athens Authentic Marathon Nov. 10, 2024 in Athens, Greece. A kid gave Pekala the olive branch at the first mile mille of the race and she carried it in her bandana to the end of the race. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command delivering life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to fleet and Marine Corps priorities. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. NAVFAC EURAFCENT serves as the engineering link between the shore and the Fleet in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.