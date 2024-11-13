NTAG Northern Plains hosts Navy Promotional Days featuring the Strike Group

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (Nov. 9, 2024) – America’s Navy and Navy Recruiting Command held Navy Promotional Days (NPD) throughout the Navy Talents Acquisition Group (NTAG) Northern Plains’ area of responsibility, Nov. 4-8, as part of the Navy’s continuing search for the best and brightest students who have what it takes to excel in high-demand, cutting-edge fields.



Through the weeklong visit Naval officers and enlisted Sailors assigned to Navy Recruiting Command, NTAG Northern Plains, and the Navy E-Sports Team visited various high schools, and colleges throughout Iowa, Nebraska, and Minnesota showcasing programs and opportunities that a career in the Navy can provide.



“We are able to reach out and inform these young men and women about scholarship programs, bonuses and incentives, and other ‘perks’ that come with a career in the Navy,” said Lt. Jake Eissler, community outreach program manager for Navy Recruiting Command. “These types of engagements are critical for the success of our overall mission to finding the best and brightest to serve in the U.S. Navy, and with the latest addition of the Strike Group mixed-reality experience it allows an immersive look to what the Navy does everyday.”



The Strike Group is a cutting-edge, multi-scenario, mobile mixed-reality experience that represents the latest innovation in the realm of U.S. military recruiting. It is designed to showcase the breadth and depth of Navy STEM careers, from nuclear engineering and aviation to special warfare and medicine — a range of opportunities that no other military or private sector path can match.



“Having the Navy’s Strike Group here was a truly unique and engaging experience for our students,” said Jana Edwards, advanced placement teacher at West Des Moines Valley High School. “It allowed the students here to see and appreciate all the good the Navy’s does in the world, while at the same time showcasing career paths they can take following high school with a branch of the Military that doesn’t have a huge footprint in this area.”



Because Strike Group is modular, it can be presented as a nine-cube experience, or it can be broken into smaller groups, allowing NRC to annually activate at three-times more events than it currently does, and accommodate 450,000 participants a year, which is nine-times more than current recruiting events.



“It’s always great to be able to come out and engage with the students, and see them interact with exhibits like the Strike Group,” said Navy Counselor 1st Class Angelo Varvaro, Navy recruiter assigned to Navy Recruiting Station Des Moines. “It provides a level of interaction and excitement that is hard to put into words when describing what a career in the Navy can be like. So when the Strike Group arrived it allows us to tell the students, ‘yes, you can do that in the Navy,’ and opens that door for them to start thinking about more career options.”



“A career in the Navy provides a life-changing experience filled with adventure, teamwork, and support, and the Strike Group brings all of these aspects to life in the most realistic ways possible,” added Varvaro.



NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin.



