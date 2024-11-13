Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Northern Plains hosts Navy Promotional Days featuring the Strike Group [Image 3 of 5]

    DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Fred Gray IV 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains

    241108-N-TI693-1010

    DES MOINES, Iowa (Nov. 11, 2024) - Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains hosted Navy Recruiting Command's Navy Promotional Days featuring the latest mixed-reality experience, the Strike Group, at West Des Moines Valley High School, Nov. 8, 2024. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV / released)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 13:41
    Photo ID: 8760020
    VIRIN: 241108-N-TI693-1010
    Resolution: 4710x3768
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: DES MOINES, IOWA, US
    This work, NTAG Northern Plains hosts Navy Promotional Days featuring the Strike Group [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Fred Gray IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

