NTAG Northern Plains hosts Navy Promotional Days featuring the Strike Group

241108-N-TI693-1017



DES MOINES, Iowa (Nov. 11, 2024) - Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains hosted Navy Recruiting Command's Navy Promotional Days featuring the latest mixed-reality experience, the Strike Group, at West Des Moines Valley High School, Nov. 8, 2024. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV / released)