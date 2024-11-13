Army Distracted Driver and STEM-Focused Trailer Tours ‘Cresent City’ Schools

Photo By Jonathan Holloway | NEW ORLEANS —The U.S. Army’s Entertainment Trailer (AET) makes way for a...... read more read more Photo By Jonathan Holloway | NEW ORLEANS —The U.S. Army’s Entertainment Trailer (AET) makes way for a three-school tour, here, to teach students about the dangers of distracted driving while offering a fun lesson in STEM, November 19 – 21. Local New Orleans schools welcome the AET at dates and times listed below. Kenner Discovery High, Tuesday, November 19, 7:30a.m - 3:30p.m. L.B Landry High, Wednesday, November 20, 8a.m. - 2p.m. Destrehan High, Thursday, November 21, 8a.m. - 2p.m. see less | View Image Page

NEW ORLEANS —The U.S. Army’s Entertainment Trailer (AET) makes way for a three-school tour, here, to teach students about the dangers of distracted driving while offering a fun lesson in STEM, November 19 – 21.



Local New Orleans schools welcome the AET at dates and times listed below.



Kenner Discovery High, Tuesday, November 19, 7:30a.m - 3:30p.m.

L.B Landry High, Wednesday, November 20, 8a.m. - 2p.m.

Destrehan High, Thursday, November 21, 8a.m. - 2p.m.



The flight simulator is the AET’s STEM element, compelling students to use an array of skills learned in the classroom to pilot an aircraft and complete an interactive mission.



“Pilots of aircraft in the Army are some of the brightest and boldest Soldiers in the Army from understanding fuel science, aviation engineering to mapping coordinates, our pilots are STEM efficient,” New Orleans Recruiting Company Capt. Matthew Gimenez, said. “They use an immense amount of STEM skills, and this flight simulator demands some of those same skills.”



A gaming-style distracted driver simulation aboard the AET uses actual driver’s seats and steering wheels to bring students a first-hand experience about the dangers of distracted driving; like driving under the influence or texting while driving.



“The distracted driver is a major feature of the AET… combination of the interactive seat and steering wheel with the on-screen challenges gives a genuine distracted driver environment,” Gimenez said. “Students’ reaction when they realize it’s impossible to drive with distractions is priceless.”



For more information to coordinate an interview with Soldiers on-site of the event contact matthew.c.gimenez.mil@army.mil at (717)-304-6143 or reach out directly to our office at the email above.

-30-