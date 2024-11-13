Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Distracted Driver and STEM-Focused Trailer Tours ‘Cresent City’ Schools

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army Distracted Driver and STEM-Focused Trailer Tours ‘Cresent City’ Schools

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Jonathan Holloway 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Baton Rouge

    NEW ORLEANS —The U.S. Army’s Entertainment Trailer (AET) makes way for a three-school tour, here, to teach students about the dangers of distracted driving while offering a fun lesson in STEM, November 19 – 21.
    Local New Orleans schools welcome the AET at dates and times listed below.
    Kenner Discovery High, Tuesday, November 19, 7:30a.m - 3:30p.m.
    L.B Landry High, Wednesday, November 20, 8a.m. - 2p.m.
    Destrehan High, Thursday, November 21, 8a.m. - 2p.m.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 12:33
    Photo ID: 8759844
    VIRIN: 241118-D-CC745-8929
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Distracted Driver and STEM-Focused Trailer Tours ‘Cresent City’ Schools, by Jonathan Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Distracted Driver and STEM-Focused Trailer Tours &lsquo;Cresent City&rsquo; Schools

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tour
    New Orleans
    Flight Simulator
    students
    Army
    STEM trailer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download