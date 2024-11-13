Army Distracted Driver and STEM-Focused Trailer Tours ‘Cresent City’ Schools

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NEW ORLEANS —The U.S. Army’s Entertainment Trailer (AET) makes way for a three-school tour, here, to teach students about the dangers of distracted driving while offering a fun lesson in STEM, November 19 – 21.

Local New Orleans schools welcome the AET at dates and times listed below.

Kenner Discovery High, Tuesday, November 19, 7:30a.m - 3:30p.m.

L.B Landry High, Wednesday, November 20, 8a.m. - 2p.m.

Destrehan High, Thursday, November 21, 8a.m. - 2p.m.