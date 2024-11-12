AFCENT showcases Coalition airpower at Bahrain Airshow

SAKHIR AIR BASE, Bahrain – The Bahrain International Airshow 2024, one of the region’s most prominent aviation and aerospace defense expositions, began this week at Bahrain’s Sakhir Air Base and includes a wide array of aircraft and assets from across the U.S. Department of Defense.



U.S. Central Command, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), and U.S. Naval Forces Central Command routinely support these expositions to showcase Coalition airpower established through regional cooperation and military interoperability to support the enduring vision of security and stability throughout the region.



“The Bahrain International Airshow is a fantastic opportunity to advance cooperation in the military and commercial aerospace sectors," said U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, AFCENT commander. "We commend Bahrain for hosting such a successful and prestigious event, and we look forward to continuing to build and strengthen our partnership through this important forum.”



The U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Army have committed several aircraft to this year’s exposition, including the F-16 Fighting Falcon, A-10 Thunderbolt II, C-130J Super Hercules, MH-53E Sea Dragon, MV-22 Osprey, P-8 Poseidon, and B-52 Stratofortress. These aircraft will be on display among dozens of aircraft from international participants.



In addition to the aircraft on display, the U.S. is scheduled to provide aircraft demonstrations, including the Pacific Air Forces Viper Demonstration Team. The U.S. Air Forces Central Band is also scheduled to perform throughout the event.



Bahrain’s security partnership with the U.S. extends beyond the region, as demonstrated by the more than 30-year involvement in their F-16 fighter program. Bahrain is the U.S.’s first international partner to operate the newest, most advanced F-16 Block 70, which arrived in March 2023.



Extending beyond traditional military training and operations, the joint U.S. participation at this year’s iteration of the Bahrain International Airshow highlights the U.S.’s shared commitment and close cooperation with Bahrain to enhance collective defense initiatives throughout the region and across the Arabian Peninsula.



Imagery will be available via the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service at https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/AFCENT. For more information about U.S. participation at the airshow, please contact the AFCENT Public Affairs Office at afcent.publicaffairs@us.af.mil.



