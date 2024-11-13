NMCSD Earns ‘A’ Grade for Safe, High-Quality Care from The Leapfrog Group

Photo By Marcelo Calero | SAN DIEGO - Naval Medical Center San Diego proudly received an “A” Leapfrog...... read more read more Photo By Marcelo Calero | SAN DIEGO - Naval Medical Center San Diego proudly received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for Fall 2024, demonstrating NMCSD’s continued commitment to safe, high-quality care and transparency, Nov. 15, 2024. Command representatives gather for a group photo to celebrate the occasion. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is a letter grade program that rates a hospital’s patient safety measures through more than 30 national performance indicators. Each indicator reflects errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent patient harm. This enables all hospitals, including military, to publicly report their progress in quality and safety. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high-quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care. Anchored in Excellence, Committed to Health! see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO (Nov. 15, 2024) Naval Medical Center San Diego proudly received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for Fall 2024, demonstrating NMCSD’s continued commitment to safe, high-quality care and transparency.



The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is a letter grade program that rates a hospital’s patient safety measures through more than 30 national performance indicators. Each indicator reflects errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent patient harm. This enables all hospitals, including military, to publicly report their progress in quality and safety.



“Earning this recognition underscores our relentless commitment to the well-being of our patients and the exceptional care delivered by our dedicated staff,” said Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, Commander of Naval Medical Center San Diego. “Patient safety is our top priority, and we are honored to be acknowledged for our efforts to uphold the highest standards in health care.”



Achieving an “A” places NMCSD among the safest hospitals nationwide, highlighting its effective protocols that prioritize patient safety and minimize adverse events.



“Our mission is to continuously elevate standards, ensuring that every service member and their family receives exceptional care,” said Dr. Paul Cordts, Deputy Assistant Director for Medical Affairs and DHA Chief Medical Officer. “We’re truly proud to see our military medical treatment facilities lead the way, setting a high benchmark in quality and safety assurance across health care today.”



While forward leaps are noticeable, impactful, and measurable, the task of obtaining quality and accurate data is vastly spread throughout the command.



“This is an achievement that is truly the work of so many of our staff who have upheld the basic tenant of complying with an enterprise program with nothing but completed dedication and professionalism that reflects the fabric that makes up NMCSD,” said Capt. Suzette Inzerillo, Lead for NMCSD’s Leapfrog.



The Leapfrog Group’s president and CEO, Leah Binder, commended NMCSD, saying, “Everyone who works at NMCSD should be proud of this ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade. It takes complete dedication at every level, and an ironclad commitment to putting patients first. I thank NMCSD, its leadership, clinicians, staff, and volunteers for caring so deeply for its patients and their safety.”



Naval Medical Center San Diego remains steadfast in its dedication to quality improvement, participating in the Leapfrog program as part of a broader commitment to transparency and patient-centered care. The survey allows NMCSD to measure its performance and ensure its alignment with national standards, fostering an environment where patient safety is the highest priority.



The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high-quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care. Anchored in Excellence, Committed to Health!