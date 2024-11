NMCSD Earns ‘A’ Grade for Safe, High-Quality Care from The Leapfrog Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (Nov. 15, 2024) Naval Medical Center San Diego proudly received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for Fall 2024, demonstrating NMCSD’s continued commitment to safe, high-quality care and transparency, Nov. 15, 2024. Lt. Cmdr. Katelin Clardy, Department Head for NMCSD's Office of Clinical Quality, gathers for an environmental photo. Clardy and her team are integral in ensuring that the command upholds the basic tenant of complying with an enterprise program such as Leapfrog. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is a letter grade program that rates a hospital’s patient safety measures through more than 30 national performance indicators. Each indicator reflects errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent patient harm. This enables all hospitals, including military, to publicly report their progress in quality and safety. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high-quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care. Anchored in Excellence, Committed to Health!