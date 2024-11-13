NMCSD Earns ‘A’ Grade for Safe, High-Quality Care from The Leapfrog Group

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/943904" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

SAN DIEGO (Nov. 15, 2024) Naval Medical Center San Diego proudly received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for Fall 2024, demonstrating NMCSD’s continued commitment to safe, high-quality care and transparency. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is a letter grade program that rates a hospital’s patient safety measures through more than 30 national performance indicators. Each indicator reflects errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent patient harm. This enables all hospitals, including military, to publicly report their progress in quality and safety. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high-quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care. Anchored in Excellence, Committed to Health!