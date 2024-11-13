Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCSD Earns ‘A’ Grade for Safe, High-Quality Care from The Leapfrog Group

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    SAN DIEGO (Nov. 15, 2024) Naval Medical Center San Diego proudly received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for Fall 2024, demonstrating NMCSD’s continued commitment to safe, high-quality care and transparency. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is a letter grade program that rates a hospital’s patient safety measures through more than 30 national performance indicators. Each indicator reflects errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent patient harm. This enables all hospitals, including military, to publicly report their progress in quality and safety. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high-quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care. Anchored in Excellence, Committed to Health!

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 18:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943904
    VIRIN: 241115-N-WJ173-1003
    Filename: DOD_110687492
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    Safety
    NMCSD
    DHA
    The Leapfrog Group
    High-Quality Health Care

