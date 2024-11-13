From Apprentice to Journeyman: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Celebrates New Graduates of the 2024 Apprentice Program

The Chrysler Hall theater was filled with cheers as family and friends gathered to celebrate the 153 graduates during the Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) 2024 Apprentice Graduation Ceremony Nov. 7.



The graduates, representing 21 trades across the shipyard, have completed a four-year training program combining academics, trade theory, and on-the-job experience, are now promoted to journeymen within their trade.



“With this four-year program existing for more than 100 years, our apprenticeships have welcomed thousands of talented individuals through our gates who have dedicated years of time and energy to build lasting careers. As our shipyard continues its mission in modernizing, repairing, and inactivating our Navy’s warships, know that it’s because of your efforts that we’re able to succeed in our roles to protect our freedoms,” said Shipyard Commander Capt. Jip Mosman. “You – our apprentices – are the backbone and such a vital part of our shipyard team. You are the heart and soul of our mission and each of you brings something special to the plate, contributing the knowledge and skillsets needed to get the job done. Without you, none of what we do would be possible.”



The keynote speaker for the event was City of Portsmouth Councilman Mark Hugel, the 100th Shipyard Commander and a retired Navy Rear Admiral, who shared his congratulations for those taking the next step in their career servicing the nation’s fleet.



“Graduates, four years ago, you chose to join the workforce at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. I have told the workforce at every public shipyard you are part of a national treasure. Nobody else in the world knows how to do what you do as well as you do it,” said Hugel. “We are one of six nations with nuclear-powered submarines. Eight out of ten days, the U.S. is ready to go out to sea and serve our nation. That means two out of those ten days, those submarines are in our care. Those submarines cannot be out of commission three days out of ten or more, because if they do, then we become average. We’re not average. And we’re not average - because of YOU. You all are world-class.”



He added, “We need you to be the very best at what you do. You know what you’re doing, you know how to do it well, your challenge is to go out there and do it.”



This year’s class valedictorian, Lucas Cooper, a Shop 99 Industrial Equipment Mechanic, finished the NNSY Apprentice Program with a 3.952 GPA, which also earned him an early promotion.



“Looking back now, it’s hard to believe that four years has gone by so quickly. I don’t know about you all but I still remember that first day in the Drydock Club. A little nervous from not knowing anyone or what that day might’ve entailed, but we made it,” said Cooper in his address to the graduates. “Our class has navigated through many obstacles like having to go through a pandemic for one; with all the masks, social distancing and no one knowing what to expect on a daily basis, but we managed to overcome it. We managed to succeed through all the trade theory courses, competency tests, and six months of college to get us to this point. We made it through all the early mornings, late nights, shift changes and balancing work/home life. I’m proud to be a member of this class, as we all should be. I hope the remaining years of our careers are blessed with knowledge and success.”



He continued, “I challenge every one of us to never stop learning, never stop growing, and never stop trying to be the best version of yourself. Together we will continue to uphold the NNSY mission and support the U.S. Navy so that they can defend our great country. Keep up the great work graduates, we made it!”



This year marked the 111th anniversary of NNSY’s Apprentice Program, one of the most historic and honored apprentice programs in the Nation. The program has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor, in partnership with the Secretary’s Advisory Committee on Apprenticeship (ACA), as a 21st Century Registered Apprenticeship Trailblazer and Innovator as well as one of the leading apprenticeships in the region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2024 Date Posted: 11.13.2024 20:17 Story ID: 485243 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From Apprentice to Journeyman: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Celebrates New Graduates of the 2024 Apprentice Program, by Kristi R Britt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.