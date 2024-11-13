Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Apprentice to Journeyman: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Celebrates New Graduates of the 2024 Apprentice Program [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    From Apprentice to Journeyman: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Celebrates New Graduates of the 2024 Apprentice Program

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Gregory Boyd 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Commander Capt. Jip Mosman offers opening remarks during the 2024 Apprentice Graduation Nov. 7.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 20:16
    Photo ID: 8752222
    VIRIN: 241107-N-UN268-3598
    Resolution: 1920x1025
    Size: 132.2 KB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Apprentice to Journeyman: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Celebrates New Graduates of the 2024 Apprentice Program [Image 6 of 6], by Gregory Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From Apprentice to Journeyman: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Celebrates New Graduates of the 2024 Apprentice Program
    From Apprentice to Journeyman: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Celebrates New Graduates of the 2024 Apprentice Program
    From Apprentice to Journeyman: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Celebrates New Graduates of the 2024 Apprentice Program
    From Apprentice to Journeyman: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Celebrates New Graduates of the 2024 Apprentice Program
    From Apprentice to Journeyman: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Celebrates New Graduates of the 2024 Apprentice Program
    From Apprentice to Journeyman: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Celebrates New Graduates of the 2024 Apprentice Program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Apprentice to Journeyman: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Celebrates New Graduates of the 2024 Apprentice Program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Apprentice Graduation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download