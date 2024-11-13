Date Taken: 11.07.2024 Date Posted: 11.13.2024 20:16 Photo ID: 8752221 VIRIN: 241107-N-UC087-8907 Resolution: 4946x3297 Size: 549.12 KB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, From Apprentice to Journeyman: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Celebrates New Graduates of the 2024 Apprentice Program [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Christian Victor Bautista, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.