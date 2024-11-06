LRPF CFT Hosts Tactical Fires Team Week at Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (Oct. 30, 2024) — The Long Range Precision Fires Cross-Functional Team (LRPF CFT) conducted its semi-annual Tactical Fires Team Week at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, on Oct. 29-30. The two-day event brought together members of the Fires community both in-person and virtually to discuss key initiatives impacting the future of artillery and rocket systems.



Brig. Gen. Rory Crooks, LRPF CFT director, Col. Gregory Tomlin, Army Capability Manager Division Artillery (ACM DIVARTY) director, and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Rolando Rios from the Field Artillery School delivered opening remarks, laying the groundwork for the event's key objective: preparing leadership for the upcoming Strategic Portfolio Analysis Review (SPAR) discussion.



Throughout the first day, attendees were briefed on various efforts, including the "Innovate at the Round" initiative, which focuses on advancing cannon and rocket systems. Participants also received a report on the mobile tactical cannon performance demonstrations' plan of execution and learning demands, outlining the timeline for the demonstrations and detailing the next steps following their completion. In addition, information was shared on the ongoing Trade Space Analysis workshops, highlighting key desired capabilities and potential solutions.



The second day featured a comprehensive update for the Fires enterprise on the Tactical Fires Study Phase 2, as well as the study of unmanned aerial systems and launched effects and their implications for the Fires community.



Several organizations contributed to the success of the event, including the Army G-8, Army Futures Command’s DEVCOM (Aviation & Missile Center and the Armaments Center), The Research and Analysis Center, ACMs (DIVARTY and the Fires Cell-Targeting), Future Vertical Lift and LRPF CFTs, and Assistant Secretary of the Army’s (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology) Project Manager (PM) Combat Ammunition Systems and PM Self-Propelled Howitzer Systems.



Following the event, leaders from multiple agencies and components participated in a Senior Leader discussion to conclude Tactical Fires Team Week, further solidifying the collaborative efforts to enhance future tactical fires capabilities.





The LRPF CFT leads a comprehensive modernization effort to deliver cutting-edge, surface-to-surface fire systems and fire support command and control systems that significantly increase range and effects over currently fielded U.S. and adversary systems.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2024 Date Posted: 11.06.2024 13:40 Story ID: 484766 Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRPF CFT Hosts Tactical Fires Team Week at Fort Sill, by Jamie Southerland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.