Brig. Gen. Rory Crooks, Long Range Precision Fires CFT director and Col. Gregory Tomlin, Army Capability Manager Division Artillery (ACM DIVARTY) director welcomes attendees Oct. 29, at Tactical Fires Team Week Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 13:24
|Photo ID:
|8740601
|VIRIN:
|241029-O-SN508-9468
|Resolution:
|5886x4246
|Size:
|4.67 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LRPF CFT Hosts Tactical Fires Team Week at Fort Sill [Image 4 of 4], by Jamie Southerland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.