Brig. Gen. Brian Wertzler, Army National Guard deputy commanding general; Charles Roede, Long Range Precision Fires Cross-Functional Team deputy director; Brig. Gen. Rory Crooks, LRPF CFT director; and Col. Gregory Tomlin, ACM DIVARTY director, participate in Tactical Fires Team Week on Oct. 30, 2024, at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 13:24
|Photo ID:
|8740588
|VIRIN:
|241030-O-SN508-5595
|Resolution:
|5253x2879
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LRPF CFT Hosts Tactical Fires Team Week at Fort Sill [Image 4 of 4], by Jamie Southerland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.