Leadership Insights for Modern Supply Chains: Highlights from the SCOPE Logistics and Supply Chain Summit

Schaumburg, Illinois – This weekend, the SCOPE Logistics and Supply Chain Summit brought together industry leaders to share insights and best practices for navigating modern supply chains. Brig. Gen. Tomika Seaberry, Commanding General of the 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command in San Antonio, Texas, engaged with corporate executives from sectors such as information technology and manufacturing. Seaberry highlighted the leadership skills and capabilities of Army Reserve soldiers, advocating for their essential role in strengthening both military and civilian supply networks.



The SCOPE Supply Chain and Logistics Summit goal is to bring together senior-level supply chain, procurement, and logistics executives to discuss current challenges, best practices, and explore innovative solutions in the industry. The summit is peer-led and offers attendees opportunities to learn from other field experts. The event includes keynote presentations, panel discussions, and one-on-one meetings.



Drawing from her career in the United States Army and Army Reserve, Seaberry shared her expertise in logistics—supporting both battlefield operations and civilian networks—adding a unique perspective to the summit discussions. She delivered a speech titled “Leadership for the Future: Strengthening Talent and Capability in Modern Supply Chains,” where she shared best practices for mentorship and effective talent development and management.



“The success of our organizations depends on the talent and agility of our teams,” said Seaberry. “No one in this room operates alone.”



Seaberry participated in a panel discussion, along with three senior leaders from major corporations. The panel, “Winning in Logistics: Best Practices for Delivering Excellence Amidst Continuous Change,” included audience questions on topics such as adapting to market demands and addressing sustainability challenges.



Brig. Gen. Seaberry’s keynote presentation emphasized the Army Reserve’s dual mission: being a ready, lethal force for national defense and leveraging its Soldiers’ expertise and partnerships with civilian industries. She highlighted that the integration of Army Reserve Soldiers across civilian and military logistics is essential for building a stronger, more adaptable supply chain. This dual commitment not only reinforces national security but also supports Soldiers in their civilian careers, enhancing overall military readiness. Seaberry also discussed the importance of leveraging partnerships to boost efficiency and resilience, especially when scaling operations to meet national needs.



Army Reserve leaders have recently emphasized the importance of industry collaboration at forums such as the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) conference. Partnerships with industry has enabled the Army to implement agile, responsive logistics models that meet immediate mission needs. Innovations like additive manufacturing, which can quickly produce essential parts, and predictive maintenance, which helps reduce logistical delays, are key examples of this collaboration. These advancements allow Reserve forces to sustain operations effectively in complex environments, precisely when they are needed most.



“The Army Reserve’s approach to talent and capability aligns with those of civilian companies. Our leaders prioritize adaptability and a diversity of skill sets— the same traits valued in industry,” said Seaberry.



With over 20 years of service, Brig. Gen. Seaberry has held a variety of leadership positions in the Army Reserve, including Commander of the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan in Puerto Rico and Support Operations officer for the 103rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command in Des Moines, Iowa. She received her commission through the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) at the University of Arkansas - Pine Bluff and commissioned in the United States Army Transportation Corps. She holds a Master of Arts degree in Performance Improvement from Grantham University and she is a graduate of the United States Army War College, where she earned a Master of Strategic Studies.



Army Reserve partnerships are central to honing logistical readiness. The military relies on the civilian supply to execute its mission. This collaboration provides Reserve units with access to modern command and control (C2) systems and long-range precision technology, helping them maintain high standards of capability. When Reserve units work alongside industry leaders, both benefit, creating a resilient talent pipeline capable of overcoming logistical challenges during crises and peacetime.



“We invest thousands of dollars to train and educate Army Reserve Soldiers, at all levels,” said Seaberry. “ So that Army Reserve service member in your organization is equipped to see things differently and solve complex problems.”



In large-scale combat operations, the Reserve’s capabilities are indispensable. The U.S. Army Reserve provides a substantial portion of the Army’s logistics capabilities. Specifically, it supplies more than 56% of the Army’s quartermaster, medical, and transportation capabilities. Additionally, the Army Reserve contains nearly half of the Army’s maneuver support and a quarter of its force mobilization capacity.



As the summit concluded, attendees left with a clear message: effective logistics relies on strong military and civilian collaboration. The Army Reserve’s involvement reinforces the partnership between these sectors, enhancing operational success in an ever-evolving environment. For Brig. Gen. Seaberry, the summit was an opportunity to emphasize the Army Reserve’s commitment to its civilian partners and highlight the unique value its Soldiers bring to the table.



Through collaboration, the Army Reserve, with the support of its civilian employers and partners, stands ready to answer the nation’s call—whether on the battlefield or in the boardroom.