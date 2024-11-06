Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Tomika Seaberry delivers keynote speech during SCOPE Logistics and Supply Chain Summit [Image 2 of 2]

    Brig. Gen. Tomika Seaberry delivers keynote speech during SCOPE Logistics and Supply Chain Summit

    SCHAUMBURG, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Photo by Maj. Tara-Lee Gardner 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Brig. Gen. Tomika Seaberry answers questions from the audience after her keynote speech at the SCOPE Logistics and Supply Chain Summit in Schaumburg, Illinois. Brig. Gen. Seaberry delivered a speech entitled “Leadership for the Future: Strengthening Talent Management in Modern Supply Chains”. Her speech emphasized talent management and the need for mentorship.

    She encouraged the executive-level leaders in the room to engage with the talent they have within their organizations and reminded them that some of those team members could also be Army Reserve Soldiers. Having an Army Reserve Soldier as one of the talented members in their civilian organization benefits both the Soldier and the employer.

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 11:50
    Photo ID: 8740368
    VIRIN: 241104-A-GM671-2985
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.13 MB
    Location: SCHAUMBURG, ILLINOIS, US
    This work, Brig. Gen. Tomika Seaberry delivers keynote speech during SCOPE Logistics and Supply Chain Summit [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Tara-Lee Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Brig. Gen. Tomika Seaberry speaking to audience members at SCOPE Logistics and Supply Chain Summit
    Brig. Gen. Tomika Seaberry delivers keynote speech during SCOPE Logistics and Supply Chain Summit

    Leadership Insights for Modern Supply Chains: Highlights from the SCOPE Logistics and Supply Chain Summit

    Army Reserve
    4th ESC
    Logistics and Supply Chain Summit

