Brig. Gen. Tomika Seaberry delivers keynote speech during SCOPE Logistics and Supply Chain Summit

Brig. Gen. Tomika Seaberry answers questions from the audience after her keynote speech at the SCOPE Logistics and Supply Chain Summit in Schaumburg, Illinois. Brig. Gen. Seaberry delivered a speech entitled “Leadership for the Future: Strengthening Talent Management in Modern Supply Chains”. Her speech emphasized talent management and the need for mentorship.
She encouraged the executive-level leaders in the room to engage with the talent they have within their organizations and reminded them that some of those team members could also be Army Reserve Soldiers. Having an Army Reserve Soldier as one of the talented members in their civilian organization benefits both the Soldier and the employer.
Leadership Insights for Modern Supply Chains: Highlights from the SCOPE Logistics and Supply Chain Summit
