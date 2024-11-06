Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Tomika Seaberry speaking to audience members at SCOPE Logistics and Supply Chain Summit [Image 1 of 2]

    Brig. Gen. Tomika Seaberry speaking to audience members at SCOPE Logistics and Supply Chain Summit

    SCHAUMBURG, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Photo by Maj. Tara-Lee Gardner 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Brig. Gen. Tomika Seaberry, Commanding General for the 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, speaks with an audience member prior to the start of a panel at the SCOPE Logistics and Supply Chain Summit in Schaumburg, Illinois.

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 11:50
    Photo ID: 8740367
    VIRIN: 241104-A-GM671-8213
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.39 MB
    Location: SCHAUMBURG, ILLINOIS, US
    Brig. Gen. Tomika Seaberry delivers keynote speech during SCOPE Logistics and Supply Chain Summit

    USARC
    4th ESC
    Logistics and Supply Chain Summit

