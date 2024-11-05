Allison Stefanelli dives into environmental waters and returns to biology interests

Photo By Andre Hampton | Allison Stefanelli, Buffalo District Biologist and former member of The University of...... read more read more Photo By Andre Hampton | Allison Stefanelli, Buffalo District Biologist and former member of The University of New Hampshire diving team, joins the Buffalo District pursuing her goals of getting back to her environmental passions, Buffalo, New York, Oct. 29, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District offers careers in a culture rich environment with opportunities to reach your full potential. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Allison Stefanelli had a passion for the outdoors and all things nature from an early age.



When it came time to start her career after college, she decided to go in a direction that still involved the environment and nature but not to the extent that she’s used to experiencing. That changed after speaking to someone from the Corps of Engineers.



Q: Where are you from?



Allison: I’m from Loudonville, New York.



Q: What did you study and at what school?



Allison: I studied Wildlife and Conservation Biology at the University of New Hampshire.



Q: How did you find out about the position with USACE?



Allison: While working in my previous role, I attended the Black Engineer of the Year (BEYA) STEM Conference in Baltimore, Maryland and spoke to someone at a booth about the Corps of Engineers. Prior to the conference and stopping by the booth, I was interested in pursuing a position that was closer to my degree and worked more with the environment. I decided to look into the Corps to see what was available and found a role that fit my interests in a future career.



Q: What motivated you to take the position with the Buffalo District?



Allison: I previously worked in government relations in Washington D.C. and was eager to return to the field of biology. I grew up in upstate New York, admiring the natural world by camping, hiking, and fishing. This position is a great opportunity to get back to my interest in protecting, preserving, and adaptively managing the natural world.



Q: What are your goals in your new position?



Allison: One goal is to become an expert in my role as a planner and biologist to safely deliver projects on time and within budget. I’m also looking forward to becoming proficient in beneficial use of dredged material for ecosystem restoration projects.



Since joining the Buffalo District in August, I’ve traveled throughout New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio for meetings and site visits where I’m learning more about the dredging processes up-close and personal to help me become more proficient.



Q: What are your hobbies, extracurricular activities, interesting fun facts, or other things you like to do in your spare time?



Allison: In my free time, I love going to the gym and lifting weights. In the past, I’ve coached fitness classes, gymnastics, and diving. I grew up competing in gymnastics but, after an injury, I switched to diving and was on the diving team at the University of New Hampshire.



Q: Anything else you’d like to add?



Allison: Go Bills.





