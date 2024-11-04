Allison Stefanelli, Buffalo District Biologist and former member of The University of New Hampshire diving team, joins the Buffalo District pursuing her goals of getting back to her environmental passions, Buffalo, New York, Oct. 29, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District offers careers in a culture rich environment with opportunities to reach your full potential. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 09:36
|Photo ID:
|8737412
|VIRIN:
|241104-A-A5040-9005
|Resolution:
|2897x4346
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Allison Stefanelli is diving into the environmental waters returning to her biology interests [Image 4 of 4], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Allison Stefanelli dives into environmental waters and returns to biology interests
No keywords found.