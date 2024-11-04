Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Allison Stefanelli is diving into the environmental waters returning to her biology interests [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Allison Stefanelli is diving into the environmental waters returning to her biology interests

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Allison Stefanelli, Buffalo District Biologist and former member of the diving team at The University of New Hampshire, joins the Buffalo District pursuing her goals of getting back to her environmental passions, Buffalo, New York, Oct. 29, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District offers careers  in a culture rich environment with opportunities to reach your full potential. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 09:36
    Photo ID: 8737427
    VIRIN: 241027-A-A5040-9001
    Resolution: 2048x1360
    Size: 345.28 KB
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Allison Stefanelli is diving into the environmental waters returning to her biology interests [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Allison Stefanelli is diving into the environmental waters returning to her biology interests
    Allison Stefanelli is diving into the environmental waters returning to her biology interests
    Allison Stefanelli is diving into the environmental waters returning to her biology interests
    Allison Stefanelli is diving into the environmental waters returning to her biology interests

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Allison Stefanelli dives into environmental waters and returns to biology interests

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Biology
    Corps of Engineers
    Environment
    Buffalo District
    New Teammate

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download