Allison Stefanelli is diving into the environmental waters returning to her biology interests

Allison Stefanelli, Buffalo District Biologist and former member of the diving team at The University of New Hampshire, joins the Buffalo District pursuing her goals of getting back to her environmental passions, Buffalo, New York, Oct. 29, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District offers careers in a culture rich environment with opportunities to reach your full potential. (Courtesy Photo)