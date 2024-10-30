Washington Military Department hosts 2024 Tribal Emergency Managers Forum on Camp Murray

Successful emergency response starts well before the disaster. It begins with building relationships among the people who do the work. With that as a principle, the Washington Military Department brought emergency managers together from 20 of Washington’s federally recognized tribes and nations for its annual Tribal Forum Oct. 23-24.



“This forum is an important opportunity for us to deepen existing partnerships and to establish new ones,” said Brig. Gen. Ken Borchers, assistant adjutant general and commander of the Washington Air National Guard. “By building these relationships now, we’re better prepared to support each other in challenging times.”



The Washington Military Department's tribal forum aims to strengthen collaboration between the state and its 29 federally recognized tribes. It provides a platform for resource coordination, knowledge-sharing, and improved communication between tribal and state emergency management officials. The forum’s key objectives include enhancing communication, supporting joint planning, promoting cultural understanding, and building capacity for disaster resilience.



“The event was well-organized and positively received by the attending Tribal Emergency Managers (TEMs),” noted CW4 Bill Elliott, tribal affairs manager with the Washington Military Department. “The presence of Emergency Management Division (EMD) representatives allowed TEMs to connect with the people they may need to work with during emergencies. Having the EMD director and General Borchers there emphasized the priority the Washington Military Department places on supporting our tribal partners.”



During the two-day event, discussions focused on improving tribal preparedness, streamlining communication, and ensuring coordinated resources during emergencies. Participants also explored strategies to strengthen resilience and grow collaborative partnerships.



“We must continue our outreach efforts, making sure tribes know we are here to support their initiatives,” Elliott said. “This includes helping tribes build their own capabilities and ensuring both EMD and National Guard leadership can access and utilize tribal expertise.”



Erik Riske, tribal liaison from the Washington Emergency Management Division, echoed Elliott’s sentiments.



“It’s critical we maintain our efforts, including visiting every tribe annually and continuing to support the Tribal EM Forum. Our collaboration and mutual support are essential to meeting tribal emergency response needs effectively.”

