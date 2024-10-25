Washington Military Department hosts 2024 Tribal Emergency Managers Forum on Camp Murray

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Ken Borchers, commander of the Washington Air National Guard, delivers opening remarks at the 2024 Tribal Emergency Managers Forum on Camp Murray, Wash., Oct. 23, 2024. Hosted by the Washington Military Department, the forum welcomed emergency management representatives from over 20 tribes across Washington state to discuss readiness, response capabilities, and new techniques in emergency planning. (U.S. National Guard photo by Adeline Witherspoon)