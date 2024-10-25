Homecoming Heroes: The Uncasing Ceremony of the 3d Cavalry Regiment Returning from the ROK

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – After a nine-month deployment to the Republic of Korea, families and friends welcomed the 3rd Cavalry Regiment (3D CR) home during a ceremony at Cooper Field on October 28, 2024.



The uncasing ceremony symbolizes the unit’s return to home station and their family members.



“Thanks to all of these families so much for their strong support,” said Col. Jeffrey Barta, the 3D CR commander. “It’s so good to be back.”



During the deployment, the troops served as the Korea Rotational forces, enhancing readiness and interoperability with allies and partners in the region and marked a significant milestone as it was the first time the Brave Rifles were deployed to Republic of Korea.



“Our regiment is 178 years old, and amazingly, we had never taken a turn serving in Korea before, so all these troopers got to write the next chapter,” said Barta. “I know everybody was super proud and super excited to work with their allies.”



The ceremony not only honored the service and sacrifices of the Brave Rifles, but also celebrated the resilience and support of their families and community.



“There are so many amazing groups out here in Texas that came together. The families put together about 2000 welcome bags, and a lot of the good neighbors from Fort Cavazos made donations to really make it special for a Trooper to come back to the barracks here. We’re really thankful for that,” said Barta. “I’m so grateful."



The ceremony concluded with closing remarks from Lt. Gen. Kevin Admiral, the III Armored Corps and Fort Cavazos commanding general, praising the unit for their hard work and dedication to the mission.



“Brave Rifles, welcome home. I’m super proud of what you've done on the Korean Peninsula,” said Admiral. "You wrote a fantastic new chapter in your history and were proud of you. Again, welcome home!"

