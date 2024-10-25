3d Cavalry Regiment Uncasing Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Jeffrey Barta, commander to the 3d Cavalry Regiment, and his family reunite during an uncasing ceremony on Oct. 28, 2024, at Cooper Field on Fort Cavazos, Texas. Friends and families gathered to welcome their loved ones after a nine-month deployment to the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Josefina Garcia)