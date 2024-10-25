U.S. Army Soldiers and families reunited during an uncasing ceremony on Oct. 28, 2024, at Cooper Field on Fort Cavazos, Texas. The unit welcomed their loved ones after a nine-month deployment to the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Josefina Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 19:27
|Photo ID:
|8724900
|VIRIN:
|241028-A-JT779-9428
|Resolution:
|6037x4207
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3d Cavalry Regiment Uncasing Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Josefina Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.