    3d Cavalry Regiment Uncasing Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    3d Cavalry Regiment Uncasing Ceremony

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2024

    Photo by Spc. Josefina Garcia 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers and families reunited during an uncasing ceremony on Oct. 28, 2024, at Cooper Field on Fort Cavazos, Texas. The unit welcomed their loved ones after a nine-month deployment to the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Josefina Garcia)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 19:27
    Photo ID: 8724900
    VIRIN: 241028-A-JT779-9428
    Resolution: 6037x4207
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    3d Cavalry Regiment, Fort Cavazos, III Armored Corps, Uncasing Ceremony, Welcome Home

